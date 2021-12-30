Charly Boy has some questions about the Ooni of Ife’s marital crisis

Charles Oputa, better known as Charley Boy or Area Fada, has some questions about the Ooni of Ife’s marital crisis.

Area Fada shared a photo he took with the Ooni of Ife and he asked how a man of his status can be dumped by his wives on social media.

He wrote: “See dis my fine bobo. How e come be say in less dan 2months, two of ur wives just divorce u and ran away from ur kingdom.

“To add salt to injury, na for Instagram dem divorce u.

“True true, all dat glitters is not gold. My people, how una see dis matter? How come wives just take off without notice, e good so?”

