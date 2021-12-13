“Chike Promised To Marry Me Before He Became Famous” — Alleged ex-girlfriend

Chike’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Speaks About Marriage
Chike promised to marry his ex-girlfriend while they were dating, according to a lady who claims to be his ex-girlfriend.
The woman revealed this while being questioned by a man who inquired about the singer’s significance to her. She revealed that their bond was quite strong when he was a rising star, and the singer even promised her marriage.
However, it appears that things changed after the crooner rose to fame, resulting in the breakup of their relationship.
The young lady in the video was seen sitting in a living room with Chike’s song playing on the television, which appeared to be the catalyst for the revelation.