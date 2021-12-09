Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) Flaunts Son For The First Time

Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) Posts His Son For The First Time

Nigerian actor popularly known as ‘Aki,’ a veteran Nollywood actor, has shared an adorable photo with his son.’

The actor looked stunning in the photo, as they wore matching tops with different coloured joggers.

The father was wearing a yellow jogger, while the little boy was dressed in carton-coloured trousers.

Nigerians have reacted by gushing over photos of the legendary actor and his son on Twitter.

The popular comedian is also set to release a new movie with PawPaw in bringing the old good times to their fans.