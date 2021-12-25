Christmas: Be Your Brother’s Keeper, Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to be their brothers’ keeper as they celebrate Christmas.

Sanwo-Olu stated this in his Christmas message which was shared across his social media platforms on Saturday.

He wrote, “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

“We must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind.

“We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Christian faithful in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

“We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season.

“Let us be our brother’s keeper by showing love and compassion to one another throughout this season. Merry Christmas everyone!”