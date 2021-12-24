Christmas: I Won’t Tolerate Religious, Ethnic Criminality – Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong has warned Plateau State residents to keep away from any criminal activity conducted by evil minds in the state and throughout the country.

The governor issued the warning on Wednesday night at the Government House Chapel in Jos during the 2021 Carol of 9 Lessons, which was held to commemorate the Christmas season.

He stated that his government would never accept criminals who came to destabilize the state through illegal operations, and who used religion, ethnicity, and politics to further create problems in order to advance their own selfish goals.

“They will never be allowed room to turn Plateau State into a crises zone,” the governor said.