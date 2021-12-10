Civilian JTF Commander Arrested for Secretly Working With Bandits

A civilian JTF Commander, Aminu Sani aka Bolo has been arrested by the army.

According to the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Sani who was head of vigilantes in Rigasa area of Kaduna State was arrested for secretly working with bandits.

Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations made the revelation while briefing newsmen on Thursday.

According to Onyeuko, troops of Nigerian Army attached to the Operation THUNDER STRIKE and WHIRL PUNCH, arrested Bolo over alleged ties to bandits.

On how he was captured, the Army general revealed that Bolo was apprehended after a notorious bandit, arrested December 3, 2021, at Paka community in Igabi LGA of the State, gave him up as a collaborator.

Onyeuko said: ”The general security situation in the Operation THUNDER STRIKE/WHIRL PUNCH theatres were relatively calm within the period in focus. However, a few incidents of security concern were recorded.

”In the course of the operations within the period, troops intercepted and arrested criminal elements as well as recovered arms and ammunitions.

”Notably, on 3 December 2021, troops arrested a notorious armed bandit at Paka community in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, who revealed that the Head of vigilantes in Rigasa aids armed banditry and is involved in some attacks and kidnap incidents in the environment.

”Other incidents with significant results were recorded at; Hayin Gada and Rugan Alhaji Ori villages in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.”