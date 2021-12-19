COAS To Recruits: Be Ready To Serve Anywhere

Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has tasked the Nigerian Army’s recently graduated recruits to be ready to serve their country wherever they are stationed.

The army chief, who made the remarks yesterday at the passing out parade of the 81 Regular Recruit intakes of the Nigerian Army’s Depot, Chindit Barracks Cantonment, Zaria, also urged them to execute all valid instructions issued by their higher officers, no matter how inconvenient they may be.

He reminded them that Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, secessionist agitators, and other criminal groups are among Nigeria’s current security threats.

“These challenges can only be surmounted by collective resolves and efforts of every officer and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, including those of you passing out today.

“I, therefore, urge you all to apply the mental, physical and moral training acquired over the past few months, at your respective units, formations and corps,” he said.