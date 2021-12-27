Comedian AY, Wife Reportedly Set To Welcome Another Baby

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, better known by his stage name AY, and his wife Mabel are expecting their second child.

This was revealed by Instagram blogger Gistlovers, and it comes 13 years after AY gave birth to his first child, Michelle.

READ ALSO: Comedian Ayomidate Acquires Lexus Jeep

Hello tueh tueh, congratulations are in order as unku AY prepares to welcome another baby after his daughter, I come in peace ooo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa recalls that AY celebrated his lovely daughter’s 13th birthday on social media on February 1st 2021.

As his daughter grew into a woman, the proud father prayed that she would continue to be surrounded by beautiful things. AY also wished for her to continue to gain wisdom and knowledge.