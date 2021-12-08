Comedian Lord Lamba Buys His Mother A New Car

Instagram comedian, Kelvin Anagbogu, popularly known as Lord Lamba, has gifted his mum a brand new car.

The skit maker who recently added a brand new Mercedes Benz to his garage, splashed millions of naira on a brand new car for his mum.

In his words, he feels fulfilled as he’s finally able to fulfill one of his promises to his mum, which is to get her a luxury car.

Sharing photos of his mum posing with her new car alongside a video of her taking her car for a spin, he wrote, “A new toy for mom … I promised you mom some things, and I’m still keeping them. # Gobblesmymom”.

Watch video below: