Comedians Are Not The Cause Of Your Problems, Funny Bone Replies Isilomo

Funny Bone Drags Isilomo After Her Comment On Comedians

The Nigerian Comedian has hammered Isilomo after the truth star denounced male joke artists who dress in drag for amusement.

The Big Brother Naija star said she “truly detests” Nigerian entertainers who dress like ladies to seem interesting.

In response, Funnybone, a comedian, told her he found nothing interesting about her personality when she was in the Big Brother Naija house yet he managed.

He then advised Isilomo to “drink water and rest.”

Isilomo also responded as she reposted and commented below