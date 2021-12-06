COVID-19 Funds Will Be Judiciously Utilised, Lawan Assures Nigerians

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has stated that the National Assembly would provide resources in the 2022 budget for the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, said the federal Parliament would ensure that the funds were prudently utilised by the relevant government agencies.

Lawan gave the assurance in Abuja while declaring open, a National Summit on COVID-19 with the theme: ‘End the Pandemic and Build Back Better.” The summit was organised by the Presidential Steering Committee(PSC) on COVID-19.

The Senate President told the participants at the summit that “in the 2022 appropriation, whatever is necessary will be provided for Nigeria to continue to fight the pandemic and beyond it.

He said, “there is a caveat, that those who will be given those funds need to provide the kind of prudence that is necessary – the economy, the efficiency in the deployment and application of those resources.

“I will urge our Committees who have been working very hard and very closely with the PSC to ensure very strict and rigorous scrutiny and oversight of our funds in 2022 when we are able to provide them to the Federal Ministry of Health and it’s agencies.

“Members of the National Assembly and other political leaders of this country take the health of Nigerians very seriously and we will continue to be alive to our responsibility to ensure that our citizens are protected and are provided that kind of opportunity to take the vaccine.”