Some staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine were turned back from its headquarters in Abuja today, December 13.

This is in compliance with the directive of the Federal government that only civil servants who have taken the COVID19 vaccines should be granted access into any public service.

The directive took effect on December 1.

See another photo of unvaccinated EFCC officials being barred below..