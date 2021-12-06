Cross Dresser James Brown Share’s New Sexy Photos

James Brown has decided to shake the internet a little bit this Monday morning as he shares heart-taking photos of himself.

The crossdresser is a drama queen on his on and many of his fans are so proud of how far he has come.

James has faced a lot of bullying after coming out as a cross dresser but still did not let that bring him down.

In the post he shared, he revealed his favorite s*x position as he flaunt his curve.

James is seen rocking a leopard skin like outfit as he shows off what hos mama gave him.

He said: “Second slide was inspire by my favorite 😻 S** position 🥰 Do you get it? If you don’t get it,forget about it”