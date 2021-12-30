Crossover Service: Nobody Is Crossing Anywhere Until Buhari Packs And Go — Charley Boy

Charley Boy has taken to his social media to slam cross overs.

The star shared a video of a particular church during a cross over service.

Area Fada questioned the significance of the service.

Christians typically have crossovers service in churches on New Year’s Eve to pray into the New Year.

READ ALSO: “AG Baby Is Your Baby On Stage, But My Baby At Home,” Says Simi During Performance With Her Husband

However, Area Fada called it “nonsense” and asked what purpose it fulfils.

Read his post below;

“Crossover Nonsense.What exactly is the significance of cross over night? Is it stated anywhere in the bible ? Apart from the fact that its a time to worship God is there any other spiritual or physical purpose?

”I know say many don dey prepare to run into the church about few minutes to 12 just to enter the next year in the church from all sort of places and it makes me wonder what kind of assurance dem yeye pastor dey give them?I laff in Oguta, 🤣nobody is crossing to anywhere untill Buhari packs and goes.

We all die here. Get ready for 2022

e go rugged bad oooooo😳For those wey no get mind, u are free to die now😡Biko, Happy New Year🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

See post below: