Daddy Freeze responds after Pastor Sam Adeyemi tackled people like him who argue that Christmas isn’t biblical

Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s comment aimed at those who criticize Christians for celebrating Christmas.

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre had written: “The countries from where they brought Christianity to Nigeria celebrated Christmas with uninterrupted power supply. Some of us were quarrelling over whether eating Christmas chicken will make us go to heaven or not. Sense will ‘fall on us’ one day. I pray it won’t be long.”

Adeyemi’s tweet was shared since Dec 2019 but Freeze, who has said multiple times that Christmas isn’t biblical, just responded.

He told Adeyemi that Christianity was brought from Israel and that “Christmas wasn’t even a public holiday in Israel, let alone a celebration.”

He added that England that brought Christianity to us “is fast becoming one of those least religious countries on earth.”

See Freeze’s full response below: