Daddy Showkey blasts parents of fleeing Sylvester Oromoni killers

Nigerian veteran musician, Daddy Showkey has expressed his displeasure over the actions of the parents of alleged Sylvester Oromomi killers.

The Dowen College pupils who perpetuated the alleged killing of Sylvester have reportedly been flown abroad by their parents.

Sylvester was reportedly a victim of bullying at the hands of seniors at his school and he died just a few days to his birthday as a result of the torture meted out on him.

Daddy Showkey has responded to the parents’ decision and said they children they are trying to protect are coming back for them:

“You did not take time to correct the child you think taking them away is the best thing to do?”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria