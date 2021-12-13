Dangote Cement’s CDP Climate Rating Upgraded to B

Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM-NL), Africa’s largest cement producer has announced that CDP has raised its rating from C to B- for the Company’s commitment to climate change.

The company said in a statement. According to the management, the rating upgrade reflects Dangote Cement’s improvement in governance, risk management processes & disclosures, emissions reduction initiatives, business strategy & financial planning and value chain engagement.

This upgrade demonstrates the continued efforts made by the Company to increase its levels of non-financial disclosure and improve its sustainability reporting, the statement reads.

This year, for the third time, Dangote Cement submitted to the CDP, one of the world’s leading research groups focused on climate change. In addition to the rating upgrade, Dangote Cement became a CDP supporter.

Commenting on the announcement, Michel Puchercos, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, said, “We are pleased to be recognised for the progress that we are making in our environmental disclosures and sustainability.

“The CDP rating upgrade clearly illustrates the steps that Dangote Cement is taking in its commitment to transparency on climate and environmental issues. We are focused on making a positive difference, which is why sustainability is at the core of every part of our business.

“We are currently implementing our ‘Alternative Fuel Initiative’ which aims to leverage waste management solutions, reduce CO2 emissions, and source material locally.

“We strongly believe that sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders will be based on our ability to fully embed the 7 sustainability pillars of “The Dangote Way” into every aspect of our operation and culture.”