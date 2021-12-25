David Mark: Insecurity Beyond Ordinary, FG Should Do More To Restore Hope

Former senate president, David Mark has expressed that the problem of insecurity in Nigeria is “beyond ordinary”.

Mark stated this on Friday in a Christmas message shared by Paul Mumeh, his special adviser.

He expressed worry over the security challenges affecting the country and advised the federal government to “do more to restore hope”.

He stated that the festive season provides an opportunity for Nigerians to seek divine intervention on insecurity.

Also Read: Insecurity Will Soon Be History, Says Buhari In Christmas Message

He also advised security operatives to review their operational strategies, adding that there is a need to conduct comprehensive research on citizens to understand the rationale behind increasing violent attacks across the country.

“Nothing can be more depressing and frustrating than a people without hope or future,” he said.

“There is no need to pretend or shy away anymore. It should be stated categorically that the tragedy that has befallen Nigeria in terms of insecurity is beyond ordinary.”