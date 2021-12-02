Davido gets delivery of his 2021 Rolls Royce in his Lagos home (photos)

Nigerian singer Davido appears to be completely set for the festive season as he has now taken delivery of his 2021 Rolls Royce in his Lagos home.

Recall that in May 2021, the 30 BG musician stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing pictures of the whip that cost him over N200 million.

Davido bought the car from an automobile dealership in the US and disclosed plans to ship it all the way to Nigeria much later.

Well, a recent update posted by the singer’s personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shows that the luxury automobile has arrived.

Ajudu shared a photo of the Rolls Royce parked alongside other familiar cars in Davido’s garage. Sharing the photo, the lawyer wrote: “This December get as e be.”

See screenshot below: