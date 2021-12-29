Davido, Nengi Clash On Instagram; Unfollow Each Other

After unfollowing former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate Nengi Hampson on Instagram, Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, ignited outrage online.

Nengi joined other renowned Nigerian celebrities in Davido’s one million Naira birthday challenge just a month ago.

On Davido’s birthday, Nengi sent a touching message for him on her Instagram story, including images of the two of them.

Nengi and Davido are no longer following each other on Instagram, according to a search.

As expected, several netizens reacted to the news by speculating on what might have happened to them.

