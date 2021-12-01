Davido Speaks On When He Knew His Father Was Rich

He has uncovered that he grew up not realizing his dad was rich.

He clarified that he watched his dad buckle down and live unobtrusively. He added that regardless of being rich, his dad drove a Honda and his mom additionally had an unassuming Toyota vehicle.

He said it wasn’t until he was age 13 that he realized his dad is an affluent man.

Talking during a radio meeting, Davido reviewed the episode that caused him to acknowledge there were rich. The vocalist said it took moving into their new house for him to understand this.

