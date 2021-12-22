Davido threatens to leave stage after a dog came for his show in Bayelsa (Video)

A fan stepped on Davido’s toe and many feel he might be Wizkid’s fan.

The star was performing at a show in Bayelsa as a video was spotted showing one of the singer’s fans went to the show with his dog and the animal kept barking thereby disturbing the singer.

Some Davido’s fans took to social media to ask why someone would bring an animal to such an event Your support matters.

A video showing the moment Davido threatened to leave a show was spotted on social media.

Davido was talking to a crowd in Bayelsa when the dog of a fan kept on making people uncomfortable, thereby disturbing the Assurance crooner from getting his message across.

Davido’s friend Tunde Ednut shared the video and explained what happened. He wrote:

Someone brought dog to this show and the dog kept on making people uncomfortable in the crowd, thereby distracting Davido from performing on stage. OBO got annoyed. PLEASE WATCH!!! Maybe na Wizkid fan.”

