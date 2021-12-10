Declare For 2023 Presidency, Ogun Youths Tell Osinbajo

Youths under the aegis of Ogun Youth Network has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring for the 2023 presidential race.

The group noted that Osinbajo, having worked closely with President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years, remains the best candidate to succeed Buhari.

The group stated that this should be done in order to carry on with the policies of the administration.

Chairman of the Ogun Youth Network, Oluwagbenga Odumosu, said this while addressing newsmen alongside members of the group in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday.

Odumosu noted that Osinbajo, who hails from Ikenne in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, has what it takes to govern Nigeria because of his “competence, experience, fairness, youth friendliness and open-mindedness.”

He stated that the group zeroed in on Osinbajo after a critical review of the present state of the nation and those vying for the presidential seat.