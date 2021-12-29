Diego Maradona’s Younger Brother Dies Of Heart Attack

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of football legend Diego, has passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack.

Hugo suffered the fatal attack at his home in Naples, the city where Diego played at the peak of his career and where Hugo played as a junior, around 11.50am Tuesday.

The club said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the team ‘come together around Maradona’s family and unite with them in the pain of Hugo’s death’.

It comes just 13 months after a cardiac arrest killed Diego – Argentina’s world cup hero and one of the greatest ever to play the game – who died in Argentina in November 2020 at the age of 60.