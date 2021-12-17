DJ Cuppy Accepts Dubai-Based Nigerian Chef Food Date

Popular singer, DJ Cuppy has pout a big smile on her new man’s face after she accepted the offer of a Dubai-based Nigerian chef, Jahmal to eat a meal from his kitchen.

The star seems really excited as she shared some of the photos taken at the dinner.

DJ Cuppy shared the photo of the date on her Instagram page, with the caption:

“A woman of my word. SWIPE lunch with @TheLazyChefGram at his house…and it’s Gelato for dessert! #CuppyDat”

In one of the post, it can be seen that the Chef was romantically feeding the DJ.

Many of her fans are so excited for her and hopes to see more of them going on dates soon.

See post below:

http://https://www.instagram.com/p/CXjKZwcBRO8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link