Don’t Join Strikes, Fed Govt Tells Newly Inducted Doctors

The federal government has urged newly-inducted doctors not to join senior colleagues in frequent strikes.

Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, stated this during the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) into the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (MDCN).

Dr. Andrew Ngige, his son, was among them.

While performing their tasks, the minister asked them to be courteous and uphold the greatest ethical standards.

Charles Akpan, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, reminded the inductees that medicine is a noble profession in a statement.

He said they should abstain from any conduct capable of bringing their esteemed profession to disrepute.