“Don’t waste funds on music” – BBNaija star, Whitemoney advised to quit music

BBNaija season six winner, Whitemoney is in the news and has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media.

A Nigerian journalist identified as Taiwo Alabi, has humbly advised Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, to quit music.

Taiwo stated this in an open letter he addressed to the reality TV star today, December 6.

According to him, Whitemoney shouldn’t ‘waste’ his BBNaija winnings on his music career.

This comes barely a week after the BBNaija star released his first single ‘Selense’ since he won the reality TV show.

Taiwo tweeted,

“White money,

Don’t waste that fund on music.

Thank you.”

