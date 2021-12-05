Dowen College Commiserates With Sylvester Oromoni’s Family

Dowen College has officially issued a statement commiserating with family of 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni Junior.

Sylvester who was in Junior secondary two (JS2) in the school located at Lekki in Lagos, died from injuries he allegedly sustained from beating by his colleagues that wanted him to join their secret cult group.

The incident went viral on social media through a post made by a member of the family, who described how Sylvester mentioned that some fellow students who beat him up because he refused to join a cult group.

The school authority in the statement released on Saturday, conveyed their sympathy to the family noting that he was dearly loved by his teachers and fellow students.