Dowen College breaks silence on the controversies surrounding death of Sylvester Oromoni

Dowen College, Lagos has finally broken silence on the controversies surrounding the death of one of its pupils Sylvester Oromoni.

The management of the college described Sylvester’s death as unfortunate and sent a flurry of sympathies to the bereaved relatives.

With #JusticeforSylvester trending on Twitter, Nigerians have heightened calls for a thorough investigation into the tragic incident which happened in November 2021.

However in a statement, the management of Dowen College said it “is fully committed to thorough and proper investigation” on the matter.

The college also expressed “deepest sympathies” to the family of Sylvester which it said was “dearly loved by his teachers, his fellow students.”

Describing Sylvester’s death as “a traumatic experience”, Dowen College also labelled the late 12-year-old boy as a “beacon of light for the school.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of one of our beloved students, Sylvester Oromoni Jr. He was dearly loved by his teachers, his fellow students and he was a beacon of light for the school,” part of the statement read.

Dowen College assured parents that their kids are valued, adding that it “is taking steps to ensure the safety of all the children and wards.”

“We assure our parents that the school is taking steps to ensure the safety and security of their children and wards. This is paramount. Every child is valued at Dowen College and their health and well-being is of the utmost priority to the school,” the school said.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria