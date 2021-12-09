Dowen College parents forum hold candlelight procession for Sylvester Oromoni (photos)

Members of the Dowen college parents forum held a candlelight procession in Lagos on Wednesday evening, December 8, in honor of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of the school who died on November 30 after he was allegedly tortured by his seniors in the school dormitory.

The parents who wore black tops with the inscription ”Dowen Parents mourn” expressed sadness over the death of Sylvester. They also demanded that the little boy gets justice.

See more photos and a video from the procession below: