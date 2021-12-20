“Economists call it inflation. I call it Buhari’s Nigeria” – Ex-presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu says after buying bottle of groundnut for N1,000

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and ex-presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has lamented over the rising cost of food items in ‘Buhari’s Nigeria’ after buying a bottle of groundnut for N1000.

According to the political economist, he used to buy the same bottle for N600.

“At “Four Corner” in Enugu State, I bought a bottle of my favorite groundnuts that I used to buy for N600 for N1000. Economists call it inflation. The market woman said when I gasped: “oga the price has gone up”. I call it Buhari’s Nigeria.” he posted on Facebook.

