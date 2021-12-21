Edo Tackling Human Trafficking Through Job Creation —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration’s job creation initiatives and entrepreneurship programmes have helped to address the scourge of illegal migration and human trafficking among youths in the state.

Obaseki stated this while speaking to journalists in Benin City on Monday

He pledged that his administration would sustain efforts at ensuring that Edo youths were adequately empowered to live life to the fullest.

The governor said his administration had made remarkable success in tackling human trafficking and illegal migration, noting that the government traced the root causes to address the problem.

He stated that before 2015, the image of Edo State was bad and synonymous with trafficking as Benin City was referred to as the capital city of prostitution.