Eedris Abdulkareem Celebrates18th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Children

The Nigerian veteran singer, recently took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of himself and his family as he celebrates his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Eedris Abdukareem was photographed with his three children, a boy, and two females, as well as his wife, all dressed in matching outfits to commemorate the occasion.

As he wrote, the veteran singer also penned a goodwill message to his wife.

“Love is patient and kind; for 18years love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

“Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease. With you, my life is full of happiness and beautiful things. You’re truly my everyday gladness and I love you tenderly. The most caring, loving, special and beautiful woman I’ve ever met is you, my love. I bless the day we met and I love you to the moon and back. Happy Anniversary, my beautiful wife.”