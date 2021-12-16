EFCC Uncovers Fresh $72.8m Linked To Diezani

The sum of $72.87 million linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources has been discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency said this while confirming the arrest of Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank.

The statement read;

“As part of the ongoing investigations into the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, allegedly over an additional $72, 870,000million still in the coffers of the bank.

“Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over a sum of $153million and $115million by the Commission.

“While all the $153 million was recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115million, as it relates with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, bribery matter, are in various courts.

“Okonkwo and Charles Onyedibe are currently being detained by the EFCC over the whereabouts of the new $72.8m.”