El-Rufai Presents Staff Of Office To New Kaduna Monarch

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Lere, Alhaji Suleiman Umaru.

The new emir succeeded his uncle, late Sarki Abubakar II, who died in April 2021.

The late Sarkin Lere was a retired Brigadier General and former military governor of Sokoto State. The late emir, an educationist, with his wife, established Essence International School, Kaduna.

Also Read: Court Jails Senior Pastor Over N128 Million Fraud In Lagos

The new emir among other contenders, a former General Manager at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, is 61 years old.

El-Rufai while speaking at the event on Thursday, urged the new monarch to follow the footstep of his uncle who led the people of Lere with a fear of God.

El-Rufai assured the people of Lere of his administration’s determination to soon commission the building of the Agricultural Department of the Kaduna State University in the area.