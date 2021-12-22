El-Rufai Says There’s Nothing Like Repentant Terrorists

Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai says he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

He believes that killing those that terrorize Nigerians is the best way to deal with them.

The governor stated his viewpoint on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and briefing state house correspondents.

He was at the White House to update the President on the recent attack in Kaduna state that claimed the lives of 40 people.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, accompanied the governor.

He said: “There is nothing like repentant terrorists. The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead. Our intention in the state is to kill them (terrorists), let them go and see God.”

El-Rufai said the whereabouts of the bandits are not hidden but that the military is wary of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community.