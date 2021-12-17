El-Zakzaky Denies Buhari Govt’s Claim Of Giving Him N3.5m Monthly For Fdeeding

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has replied to reports that he received N3.5 million per month from the Federal Government for feeding.

El-Zakzaky claimed that while detained, he and his wife, Zeenat, never got any money from the federal government.

The Shiite leader told journalists that he and his wife had fed themselves throughout their detention.

According to El-Zakzaky: “Throughout our stay in Abuja, we were feeding ourselves, but we could not say because we were feeding ourselves illegally. Legally, they were supposed to feed us but they didn’t want anybody to hear that we were feeding ourselves.

“All through the five years and seven months we were in detention, we were feeding ourselves, nobody gave us a bottle of water.”