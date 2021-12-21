Electoral Act: Buhari Benefiting From Flawed System, NASS Should Override His Decision – Adegboruwa

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, stated on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari prefers to keep all the problems in Nigeria’s election system because it benefits him and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Buhari and the APC, according to Adegboruwa, are profiting from the defects to the harm of Nigeria’s democratic progress.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, was responding to claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The human rights lawyer urged the National Assembly to override Buhari’s decision and adopt the bill into law in a statement he signed and forwarded to reporters.

Adegboruwa also chastised the president for refusing to sign the bill into law.