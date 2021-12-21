Electoral Bill: Buhari, APC Ganging Up To Destroy Democracy – Gov Fintiri

President Muhammadu Buhari is conspiring with his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to undermine democracy by repealing the Electoral Act, according to Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Fintiri stated during an event in Mubi, a major town in the state’s northern region, that Buhari refused to sign the Electoral Act, which had been duly enacted by the National Assembly, because he feared it would not favor the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Fintiri made the comment after welcoming APC members who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Mubi (PDP).

“We are not surprised because of the level of decadence that this federal government has brought into our system: destruction of our economy, destruction in infrastructures, security and youth development.

“Now, again they are ganging up to destroy our democracy by encouraging the President not to assent to the electoral bill because they are afraid of 2023.”

He advised Nigerians to come together to stop the “conspiracy of some stalwarts of the APC who are scheming to destroy the country’s democracy and development.”

Fintiri stressed, “We have to come together as a people to fight and rescue our democracy because it is the only way out.”