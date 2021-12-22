Electoral Bill: Buhari’s Courage Should Be Commended, Says Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti Kayode Fayemi says President Muhammadu Buhari should be applauded for his decision on the electoral act reform bill.

On November 19, the election bill was handed to President Muhammadu Buhari for his signature.

All political parties must employ direct primary to select candidates, according to the law, and election results must be transmitted electronically.

Buhari, on the other hand, has rejected the bill, claiming that it will expose the electoral system to lawsuit and that adopting direct primary “violates the spirit of democracy.”

Fayemi, responding to questions from state house media after a meeting with Buhari at the presidential residence on Tuesday, refuted rumours that the president had caved in to governors’ pressure to reject the law.

On the contrary, he claims that neither the president nor state governors are afraid of direct primaries as a method of picking election candidates.

The governors, according to Fayemi, are unconcerned about whether the primaries are direct or indirect, and that by rejecting assent, Buhari is standing on the side of the people.