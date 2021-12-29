Electoral Bill: NASS Shouldn’t Make Laws For Personal Interests, Says Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West believes the national assembly should not pass legislation that promotes personal interests.

The lawmaker stated this following President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision not to sign the electoral act change bill.

The senator told NAN on Tuesday that restricting political parties to a specific way of nominating candidates for elections is unfair.

“It is strange and unfair to come up with a law regulating how parties conduct their elections. I support the president for not signing the bill and I minced no words on the floor of the senate,” the former Nasarawa governor said.

“We should appreciate that Buhari’s refusal to assent to the bill means so much. He is a very articulate person; a very deep person in thought and planning.

“Some people felt a bit down with the fact that it is difficult to get two-third of members to return to the chambers.

“It is a cause for concern. I am very concerned about it but the remedy is not for us to make laws to promote our personal interest.

“The parties have their guidelines and conditions by which people accept to be members.”