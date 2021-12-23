Electoral Bill: No Battle Between Lawmakers And Governors, Says Umahi

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has stated that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is not a fight between federal lawmakers and governors.

President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the National Assembly on Tuesday, expressing his opposition to the law, citing security concerns and the cost of implementing direct primary elections for political parties.

Umahi praised President Buhari for not signing the law during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

“There is no battle between the legislators and the governors. The party politics and administration are quite clear in the various political parties,” he said.

“I will rather congratulate Mr President for not assenting to the bill. I will also commend the legislators very well because they did very thorough work with the issue of the electronic transmission.”

Despite praising lawmakers for their work on the bill, the governor claims that the direct primary clause is the document’s worst flaw.

People believe the issue is a spat between federal parliamentarians and their respective state governors, according to him.

When questioned if governors in their states were hijacking the party, Umahi rejected it.