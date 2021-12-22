Electoral Bill: Ortom Commends Buhari For Withholding Assent Over Direct Primary Clause

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to sign the election act modification bill.

On November 19, the national assembly sent the bill to the president, along with proposals for electronic results transmission and direct primaries for political parties.

In a letter to the National Assembly, Buhari stated his decision to withhold assent, citing concerns about human rights violations and expense.

In response to the news, Ortom told journalists in Makurdi that direct primary is an expensive method of selecting candidates.

Political parties should be allowed to choose whatever type of primary to use to choose candidates, according to the governor of Benue.

“I want to appreciate the national assembly for amending the electoral act to include direct transmission of results. I am particularly happy that the NASS listened to Nigerians and passed the electronic transmission of results,” he said.

“I wish in the same manner to appreciate the president for withholding assent on the direct primaries.

“I appeal that he also listens to Nigerians on the economy and security of the country.”

He also said the consensus mode was a preferred option, adding that “members of the party come together and agree on a candidate thereby saving money, time and it is devoid of rancour”.