EndSARS: Implementation Of Panel Report ‘Sacred Duty’ For Sanwo-Olu – Odinkalu

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has stated that the implementation of the report from the Lagos EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry is a “sacred duty” for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Odinkalu stated this in a statement on Tuesday after the Governor of Lagos State invited some EndSARS frontliners to join him on a “peace walk in Lagos” before the release of the White Paper regarding the findings of the panel.

He stated that for lasting peace to occur, the Lagos State Government must show good faith in all matters in the panel report.

He added that it would be bad for the government to gaslight Nigerians on the event that occurred at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

The statement read, “The Governor, Babjide Sanwo Olu, in his speech earlier today invited a number of #Endsars front liners to a solidarity walk ‘peace walk in Lagos’.

“While we love to embrace Peace, it is important to note that the State Government needs to work towards achieving lasting Peace by showing good faith in all matters regarding the Lekki Panel Report.

“The implementation of the panel’s report is a ‘Sacred Duty’, which must be upheld and the only walk required at this time is a ‘Walk of Truth’, which he equally attributed to in his speech.

“For Truth and Reconciliation to occur, there must be a willingness to seek forgiveness while apologizing to the victims and their families.

“Anything short of this is a mere attempt to ‘gaslight’ the public and young Nigerians on the horrific events that took place at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20:10:20.”