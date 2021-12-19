Erica Reveals She Has Finally Discovered Her Purpose And She’s Succeeding At It

Erica, a former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, took to social media to congratulate herself on being named one of the fastest-rising performers to watch.

The former BBN star has continued to show off her acting skills after being disqualified from the BBNaija Naija reality TV show. She has been in a few Cinema films.

She expressed her delight at the acknowledgment on her Instagram page, where she posted a snapshot of herself and other actors on the magazine’s cover.

She stated, she discovered her purpose, and she’s thriving at it,” while thanking those who have sincerely loved and supported her throughout the years.

She wrote: Feels so good to wake up to wonderful news! Once again I’m on the cover of @thisdaystyle being celebrated for my work! It means so much to me because I’ve discovered my purpose and I’m succeeding at it! I’m so grateful to everyone around me who loves and supports me!

See Post Below: