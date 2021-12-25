Ex-Governor Fayose’s Brother, Isaac Becomes Delivery Van Driver In The UK (Video)

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose’s younger brother, Isaac Owolabi Fayose, has been filmed working as a delivery van driver in the UK.

He shared the video himself to Instagram and revealed that he is a “big boy” back in Nigeria but has to drive a van in the UK “because the cost of employing someone” to do it for him is too high.

“This abroad has no respect. Me, a big boy in Lagos, I’m now driving van in the UK to deliver stout, deliver garri,” Isaac Fayose said in the video.

He added: “So, a billionaire in Nigeria can drive a van in UK.”

He also said the UK way of life, that makes economic equality possible, is ideal.

“That is how it’s supposed to be, not some people here (up) and some people down. Oppressive society Nigeria, I hail thee,” Isaac Fayose said.

Watch the video below: