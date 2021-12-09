Pope Francis says extramarital sex sins aren’t that ‘serious’

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, has said s*x outside of marriage isn’t the ‘most serious’ sin.
The pope said this during a question and answer session with reporters onboard the papal plane on Monday.
He said: “Sins of the flesh are not the most serious.”
Instead, he said that pride and h*tred were “the most serious” of sins.
Pope Francis made the comment in answer to a question about the Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit who resigned last week over an ‘ambiguous’ relationship with a woman.
