Pope Francis says extramarital sex sins aren’t that ‘serious’

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, has said s*x outside of marriage isn’t the ‘most serious’ sin.

The pope said this during a question and answer session with reporters onboard the papal plane on Monday.

He said: “Sins of the flesh are not the most serious.”

Instead, he said that pride and h*tred were “the most serious” of sins.

Pope Francis made the comment in answer to a question about the Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit who resigned last week over an ‘ambiguous’ relationship with a woman.