Ex-Super Eagles Player, Tijani Babangida, Weds Actress Maryam Waziri

Congratulations are in order as Ex-Super Eagles Player Tijjani Babangida, weds Actress Maryam Waziri.

The wedding ceremony was held in Kaltungo, Gombe State on Friday.

Maryam shared a video of herself on Instagram on Saturday with part of the caption reading “officially taken” along with ring emoji.

KFN reports that Babangida, who was in the Dream Team squad that won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, was also conferred with the chieftaincy title of Baraden Wazirin Kaltungo.

The 48-year-old former Ajax player shared videos of the ceremony on Instagram.

Born in Gombe on November 9, 1992, Maryam rose to prominence for her lead role as Laila in a movie titled Labarina.

The role earned the 29-year-old the nickname Laila with which she is popularly known by fans.

Maryam in her caption prayed for God’s protection and noted that she was officially taken.

She wrote: “May Allah protect me from any undertaker dat will take me from my taker ….officially taken ♀️.”

See her video below: