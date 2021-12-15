Falana: We Need Full-Fledged Petroleum Minister, Not Buhari

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has expressed that Nigeria needs a full-fledged minister of petroleum resources.

He stated this on Wednesday while delivering his keynote address at TheCable Colloquium, organised by Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNJF).

The event, themed “The Vital Link Between Investigative Journalism and People-Led Demand for Good Governance’” was held in Lagos.

Falana said the ministry of petroleum plays important role in promoting economic advancement — and such needs an active head.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed on his promise to fix refineries and build new ones.

“He told Nigerians that I was a minister of petroleum resources before, and when I was a minister, we built three refineries. So when I come back to power, I will fix the refineries and build new ones,” Falana said.

“But what have we seen for six, seven years?”

Falana used the platform to demand a full-fledged minister of petroleum.

“We need a full-fledged minister of petroleum resources. It is very important. President Buhari made himself the minister of petroleum resources in 2015,” Falana said.

“He didn’t go to the national assembly to be screened. He didn’t go to the senate. He just declared I am the minister of petroleum resources.

“But the minister has not held a single meeting with officials of that ministry for 7 years because he has been busy with the affairs of the state, national and international affairs and has been taking care of his own life.

“We, therefore, need a new minister because that sector is very vital for the economy — a full-fledged minister of petroleum resources to man that key ministry in the overall interest of our country.”