Fans gift Natacha Akide a token change of N10million for her 26th birthday (video)

Reality star, Tacha Akide, was all smiles as she receives the sum of N10M cash gift from her fans, Titans, as a birthday gift.

The reality star who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, was overwhelmed by the love and support from fans who have been there for her since day one of her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Aside from the N10M cash gift, fans also showered Tacha with a giant money cake, TV, and other sumptuous presents.